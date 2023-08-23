A man has been charged after footage was shared online showing the scene where a body was found.

Derbyshire Police said the dead man had been reported missing from the Chesterfield area on Thursday. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

A 27-year-old man from Chesterfield was charged with sending by public communications network an offensive message.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, with the case adjourned for a plea hearing at the same court on 18 September.

