Rugby club launches 150th anniversary celebrations
At a glance
Coventry Rugby Club is celebrating its 150th year
The club took part in its first organised Rugby game in 1874
Plans for the upcoming season were revealed at an event on Thursday
Chairman Jon Sharpe said the anniversary was "incredibly exciting" for the club
- Published
A historic rugby club is celebrating its 150th anniversary season.
Coventry Rugby, based at the Butts Park Arena, was founded in the city in 1874.
The club revealed its plans for the 2023-24 season at a launch event held at the arena on Thursday evening.
Chairman, Jon Sharpe, said the anniversary year was "incredibly exciting" and would see "superb fixtures," alongside dinners and sporting and social events.
“We are this club, which is the oldest rugby club, the oldest sports club in the whole of Coventry and that is something else," he said.
“It’s deep, infused in the DNA of this city and I love that.”
The club had faced financial challenges and battles against relegation over recent years, before it was promoted to the Championship in 2018.
Mr Sharpe described how the club had been on "quite a journey" and had previously "come out of bankruptcy."
“Everything about this club is true blue and that’s how I feel about the club," he added.
Speaking to BBC CWR at the launch event, club president Peter Rossborough said he was looking forward to the upcoming season.
"I'm excited because we've got a really good young team, they've played some cracking rugby last year," he said.
Former England full back Mr Rossborough played 368 times for the club, between 1967 and 1982.
“It’s a great honour to be still here and still involved - and living long enough to see this come around” he added.