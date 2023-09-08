Rugby club launches 150th anniversary celebrations

Coventry Rugby squad Coventry Rugby

Founded in 1847, Coventry Rugby Club is celebrating its 150th season

At a glance

  • Coventry Rugby Club is celebrating its 150th year

  • The club took part in its first organised Rugby game in 1874

  • Plans for the upcoming season were revealed at an event on Thursday

  • Chairman Jon Sharpe said the anniversary was "incredibly exciting" for the club

Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands
Richard Moon
BBC CWR

A historic rugby club is celebrating its 150th anniversary season.

Coventry Rugby, based at the Butts Park Arena, was founded in the city in 1874.

The club revealed its plans for the 2023-24 season at a launch event held at the arena on Thursday evening.

Chairman, Jon Sharpe, said the anniversary year was "incredibly exciting" and would see "superb fixtures," alongside dinners and sporting and social events.

Jon Sharpe and Peter Rossborough were among those who attended the launch

“We are this club, which is the oldest rugby club, the oldest sports club in the whole of Coventry and that is something else," he said.

“It’s deep, infused in the DNA of this city and I love that.”

The club had faced financial challenges and battles against relegation over recent years, before it was promoted to the Championship in 2018.

Mr Sharpe described how the club had been on "quite a journey" and had previously "come out of bankruptcy."

“Everything about this club is true blue and that’s how I feel about the club," he added.

Snowmanradio

Butts Park Arena in Coventry has been the club's home since 2004

Speaking to BBC CWR at the launch event, club president Peter Rossborough said he was looking forward to the upcoming season.

"I'm excited because we've got a really good young team, they've played some cracking rugby last year," he said.

Former England full back Mr Rossborough played 368 times for the club, between 1967 and 1982.

“It’s a great honour to be still here and still involved - and living long enough to see this come around” he added.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related internet links