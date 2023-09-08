“We are this club, which is the oldest rugby club, the oldest sports club in the whole of Coventry and that is something else," he said.

“It’s deep, infused in the DNA of this city and I love that.”

The club had faced financial challenges and battles against relegation over recent years, before it was promoted to the Championship in 2018.

Mr Sharpe described how the club had been on "quite a journey" and had previously "come out of bankruptcy."

“Everything about this club is true blue and that’s how I feel about the club," he added.