Paddleboarders washed out to sea rescued
- Published
Four paddleboarders have been rescued off the coast of east Devon after they were washed out to sea.
The RNLI said they were called to the rescue off the River Otter at Budleigh Salterton at 15:38 BST on Monday.
The charity said the four, who were on two paddleboards, were found about 600m (1,968ft) offshore by the Exmouth lifeboat.
They were uninjured but had no safety equipment or means of calling for help, the RNLI added.
The RNLI said people should wear a flotation device, external, carry a phone in a waterproof pouch and wear a leash while using a paddleboard.
Paddleboarders should also avoid offshore winds, a spokesperson for the charity said.
Earlier on Monday crews from Exmouth were also called to assist after a diver went missing off the Dorset coast.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.