Four paddleboarders have been rescued off the coast of east Devon after they were washed out to sea.

The RNLI said they were called to the rescue off the River Otter at Budleigh Salterton at 15:38 BST on Monday.

The charity said the four, who were on two paddleboards, were found about 600m (1,968ft) offshore by the Exmouth lifeboat.

They were uninjured but had no safety equipment or means of calling for help, the RNLI added.