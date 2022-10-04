A﻿ former rugby player has become the first person to row from New York to Galway in the Republic of Ireland.

Damian Browne spent a gruelling 112 days at sea during the voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

H﻿e came ashore on rocks at Na Forbacha, County Galway, shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday morning, RTÉ News reported., external

Emergency services helped bring Mr Browne to safety after getting into difficulty as he neared Galway port.