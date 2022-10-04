Former rugby player first to row from New York to Galway
At a glance
Irishman Damian Browne has become the first person to row from New York to Galway.
The former rugby player came ashore shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday.
He spent a gruelling 112 days at sea, travelling over 3,000 nautical miles since June.
A former rugby player has become the first person to row from New York to Galway in the Republic of Ireland.
Damian Browne spent a gruelling 112 days at sea during the voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.
He came ashore on rocks at Na Forbacha, County Galway, shortly before 01:00 on Tuesday morning, RTÉ News reported., external
Emergency services helped bring Mr Browne to safety after getting into difficulty as he neared Galway port.
The 16-week journey started in New York where Mr Browne was joined by another rower, Fergus Farrell.
But following health concerns, Mr Farrell was airlifted from the vessel weeks later and he continued the voyage alone.
The journey saw the former Connacht and Leinster forward travel more than 3,000 nautical miles since June.
It is not the first time the Irishman has crossed the Atlantic, having rowed from San Sebastian to Antigua in 2018.
He has also previously climbed Mount Everest.
The voyage, called Project Empower, is part a fundraising campaign for four charities.