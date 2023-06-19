A man has been charged after a cannabis grow was discovered at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers went to a property in South Avenue, Worksop, on Sunday after receiving intelligence about potential drug activity and found 250 plants being grown across several rooms.

A 25-year-old man was charged with production of cannabis and is due to appear in court next month after being remanded into custody by magistrates earlier.

He is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker during his arrest.

