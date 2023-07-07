About 20 firefighters tackle caravan fire
About 20 firefighters have dealt with a fire at a Norfolk caravan park.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a blaze at the Woodlands Caravan Park in Holt Road, Upper Sheringham, just before 12:20 BST.
Crews from Sheringham, Holt, Cromer and Wells extinguished the fire just before 14:00.
No ambulance crews or police officers attended.
