About 20 firefighters have dealt with a fire at a Norfolk caravan park.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a blaze at the Woodlands Caravan Park in Holt Road, Upper Sheringham, just before 12:20 BST.

Crews from Sheringham, Holt, Cromer and Wells extinguished the fire just before 14:00.

No ambulance crews or police officers attended.