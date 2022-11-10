Car crashes into couple's house for fourth time
- Published
A couple say they had a lucky escape after a car crashed into their house for the fourth time since 2008.
Graham Hunter, 72, whose house is on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn, Ceredigion, said it was fortunate he and his wife were out at the time.
Dyfed Powys Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a "car crashed into a house" on Tuesday.
Mr Hunter said he wanted to meet with Ceredigion council officials to raise awareness about safety on the road.
"We were out and I got a call from one of my farmer neighbours about the crash, and we shot back and found the carnage there," he said.
"The driver had ploughed into an earth bank, and all the earth, soil and rubble was thrown through the window into the house, it's completely demolished our fence and defaced the front of our house.
"If I'd been sitting in my usual chair, I could have been seriously injured."
Mr Hunter said a previous accident involved a truck carrying scaffolding poles.
Other incidents included a newly qualified driver who lost control, and a motorist who slipped in snow.
"It's a 40mph limit - but people coming down the hill towards the corner can see around it and they just put their foot down," he said.
"I am insured but something needs to be done, the council said they have referred it to a road safety officer."