A﻿ couple say they had a lucky escape after a car crashed into their house for the fourth time since 2008.

Graham Hunter, 72, whose house is on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn, Ceredigion, said it was fortunate he and his wife were out at the time.

Dyfed Powys Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a "car crashed into a house" on Tuesday.

Mr Hunter said he wanted to meet with Ceredigion council officials to raise awareness about safety on the road.