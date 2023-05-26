Early glazed English ceramics have been unearthed on the site of a 16th Century Grade II listed derelict pub.

An archaeological dig taking place at the Old Black Lion on Marefair, Northampton, found the site had been in use for more than 900 years, since about 1150.

Derek Roberts, from Pre-Develop Archaeology, who is leading the dig, said Norman pits, walls, a flint blade, a cortical flake, pottery from the 1200s and signs of a fire had been discovered.

Experts believe the ceramics are some of the earliest to be made in England. The former coaching inn is being restored in a £2.6m project.