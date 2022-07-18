Cannabis farm found in abandoned pub
A cannabis farm has been found in an abandoned Nottingham pub during a police search.
Officers went to The Bendigo, in Sneinton Hollows, Sneinton, shortly before 10:00 BST.
Inside they discovered a cannabis grow consisting of between 300 and 400 plants.
A 43-year-old man was found in the garden and arrested on suspicion of production of drugs. He remains in custody.
The plants will be taken away and destroyed, and all growing equipment will be put beyond use, police said.
Sgt Lou Ellis, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is dangerous not only to the property and people at the address but also to the wider community with the risk of fire.
“Cannabis cultivation and drug dealing are often linked to serious violence, antisocial behaviour and puts some of our most vulnerable communities at risk."