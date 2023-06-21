North East MPs urge BBC to rethink local radio cuts
MPs in the north-east of England are appealing to the BBC to reconsider planned changes to local services.
The BBC intends to share more programmes across its 39 local radio stations in England to free up funds for digital services.
In a letter to Director General Tim Davie, the 16 MPs said they were "dismayed" at the plans.
The BBC said local radio was "just one of the ways we reach our audiences".
The MPs said proposals to share some programmes regionally after 14:00 and at weekends would mean "listeners in Berwick will hear the same content as those in Whitby".
Their open letter said other "all-England" programmes would be less relevant to a specific area and be a "serious blow to the local democracy".
The MPs point out 5.4 million people listen to local radio each week and are often those not well served by other broadcasters.
They are asking Mr Davie to hold a public consultation on the plans and have asked to meet him.
The BBC said it was "passionate" about serving local communities.
“All 39 BBC Local Radio stations, including BBC Radio Cumbria, BBC Newcastle and BBC Tees, will continue to provide local programming throughout the week under these plans," a spokesperson said.
"We want to modernise our local services so that, however licence fee payers choose to get their local information, we’ll be there across radio, television and online for many years to come.”
The letter has been signed by MPs from both the Labour and Conservative parties including Alex Cunningham, Mary Glindon, Dehenna Davison, Sharon Hodgson, Ian Lavery, Andy McDonald, Kate Osborne, Jacob Young, Julie Elliot, Mary Kelly Foy, Peter Gibson, Paul Howell, Emma Lewell-Buck, Ian Mearns, Liz Twist and Sir Simon Clarke.
Members of the National Union of Journalists in England have staged a number of strikes over the plans and have been working to rule, which has resulted in a number of TV and radio programmes not being aired, parts of the BBC News website not being updated and fewer updates on social media.
