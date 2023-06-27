Exeter police investigate spate of burglaries
At a glance
Police investigate a spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins in the greater Exeter area
Raids over three days saw three cars taken
Officers have asked for video footage and urged people to ensure their homes are secure
Police in Exeter are investigating a spate of burglaries and attempted break-ins.
Devon and Cornwall Police said "a number" of raids in the greater Exeter area were being looked into, including four burglaries where car keys were taken and three cars stolen.
Officers said they were appealing for anyone with video footage from CCTV or doorbells to contact them.
Three people have been arrested and released on police bail, pending further investigations.
Detectives said the cars were taken from residential areas in Exeter, Exminster and Cranbrook between Wednesday 21 June and Friday 23 June.
Two of the vehicles were later recovered and forensically examined, they said.
Insp Simon Arliss, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We take all reports of this nature seriously and members of the public are likely to see a greater police presence in these areas as enquiries continue.
"We would also encourage residents to make use of crime prevention advice, such as ensuring you lock all doors at night and close downstairs windows.
"It is always good practice to tuck car keys out of sight."
