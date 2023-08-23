A firefighter was left "battered and bruised" after saving a swimmer who was trapped by waves and rocks in dark and dangerous seas, say rescuers.

The swimmer was unable to get out of the water at St Ouen's Bay as waves lashed a sea wall on Sunday night.

The firefighter, attached to a rope, entered the water and reached the swimmer.

He then shielded the swimmer from the impact of the waves which threw them against the wall and the rocks under the water.