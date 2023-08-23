Firefighter 'battered and bruised' saving swimmer from rough sea
At a glance
A firefighter rescued a swimmer trapped by waves and rocks in dark and dangerous seas
The firefighter who shielded the swimmer from the impact of the waves suffered bruises and injuries
Both the firefighter and casualty were taken to hospital
A firefighter was left "battered and bruised" after saving a swimmer who was trapped by waves and rocks in dark and dangerous seas, say rescuers.
The swimmer was unable to get out of the water at St Ouen's Bay as waves lashed a sea wall on Sunday night.
The firefighter, attached to a rope, entered the water and reached the swimmer.
He then shielded the swimmer from the impact of the waves which threw them against the wall and the rocks under the water.
'Very traumatic'
Ryan Hall, station commander of Jersey Fire and Rescue, praised the "dedication and bravery" of his colleagues who arrived at the scene at about 21:15 BST.
The decision to send out a rescuer was made because the sea conditions meant using rescue boats was "not viable".
He said the rescue was "very traumatic" and "everything was against us" as waves lashed the sea wall.
"The tide was pushing them onto the sea wall and then pulling them back out," he said.
"It seemed like a lifetime, though the rescue took about 25 minutes."
Rocks under the water made the rescue more treacherous.
"Our firefighter took more of the brunt of the conditions by shielding and protecting the casualty," he said.
"He is battered and bruised but thankfully no broken bones."
He thanked passers-by who helped by holding torches at the scene.
The casualty and firefighter were taken to hospital.
The swimmer’s condition is not known.
