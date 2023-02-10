Man charged with three sexual assaults on same day
- Published
A man has been charged with sexual assault after three women were targeted in Nottinghamshire.
Two had their bottoms slapped and a third was touched inappropriately, police said.
The 36-year-old, from the Stapleford area, has also been charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour relating to an incident where a group of girls were asked for their names and school.
The alleged incidents happened on 7 September 2022 in the Bramcote area.
The suspect will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court at a later date, police said.