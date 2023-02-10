A man has been charged with sexual assault after three women were targeted in Nottinghamshire.

Two had their bottoms slapped and a third was touched inappropriately, police said.

The 36-year-old, from the Stapleford area, has also been charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour relating to an incident where a group of girls were asked for their names and school.

The alleged incidents happened on 7 September 2022 in the Bramcote area.

The suspect will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court at a later date, police said.