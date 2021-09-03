An iconic phone box which featured in the film Local Hero could be taken out of service.

Pennan and its red phone box featured in the 1983 Bill Forsyth movie starring Burt Lancaster.

BT is consulting with Aberdeenshire Council on the future of the call box.

It said there had been a "huge" drop in the number of calls from payphones, and is encouraging communities to adopt them for £1 for other uses.

These can involve transforming them into things like defibrillator units or libraries.

BT said that if the council decides there is still a need for a payphone then it will remain in service.

The consultation on the Pennan payphone ends on 24 November.

Local Hero saw representatives of a US petro-chemical giant, who were seeking to build a refinery in a coastal village, won over by the gentler rhythms of the local life.