In pictures: Tower of Light at Dumfries Museum

A former windmill in southern Scotland was lit up by 1,000 candles as part of a special midwinter celebration at the weekend.

The Tower of Light event at Dumfries Museum had to be cancelled last year due to Covid.

However, organisers The Stove Network were able to stage its return on Sunday evening to "shine a light in the darkness of midwinter".

The lighting was put in place in daylight before the "full effect of the installation" was seen as darkness fell.