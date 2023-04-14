Peak patrols to target speeding motorcyclists
Extra police patrols are to be deployed on Derbyshire's rural roads in an effort to keep motorcycle riders safe.
Derbyshire Police said more than a quarter of fatal crashes on county roads over the past three years involved motorcycle riders or cyclists - despite them only representing 3% of road users.
Officers will be checking riders are keeping to the speed limit and riding with care.
The push coincides with the warmer weather encouraging more people to ride out.
Patrols will target roads identified as speeding hotspots, including Snake Pass and other Peak District routes.