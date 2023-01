A woman in her 60s has died after being hit by a van in Killybegs in County Donegal.

The incident happened on Main Street at about 17:45 local time on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The road remains closed while technical examinations take place.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information.