A man surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal among hundreds of Harry Potter fans who had descended on London's King's Cross station for the annual Back to Hogwarts day.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson invited Manish Pindoria to the stage for the special moment, surrounded by dozens of people dressed as wizards.

Down on one knee, he offered a ring to his partner, Panveet Kaur Bason.

Recalling the moment, she said: "The next thing I know, he's down on one knee and everyone is screaming and cheering, saying, 'say yes!'

"I couldn't actually speak, but it was an easy yes, I was just nodding my head!"

Mr Pindoria added: "It just went perfect, I was gobsmacked myself."