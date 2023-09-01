Back to Hogwarts day sees couple get engaged
A man surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal among hundreds of Harry Potter fans who had descended on London's King's Cross station for the annual Back to Hogwarts day.
Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson invited Manish Pindoria to the stage for the special moment, surrounded by dozens of people dressed as wizards.
Down on one knee, he offered a ring to his partner, Panveet Kaur Bason.
Recalling the moment, she said: "The next thing I know, he's down on one knee and everyone is screaming and cheering, saying, 'say yes!'
"I couldn't actually speak, but it was an easy yes, I was just nodding my head!"
Mr Pindoria added: "It just went perfect, I was gobsmacked myself."
Despite rail strike disruption, the station was crammed with hundreds of Harry Potter fans dressed in their finest cosplay to see a Hogwarts Express listing projected onto a departures screen, raising their wands for the countdown to the "departure".
Sam Thompson said: “As my cats, Albus and Cedric can attest to, I love Harry Potter. Being able to come back to King’s Cross to host such a brilliant event, in front of so many like-minded fans is literally my dream come true.
"What I love about Back to Hogwarts is that you get to see the shared love that this community has for Harry Potter and the magical wizarding world, and hosting has been an absolute honour.”
Back to Hogwarts day takes place every year on 1 September, "marking the moment when wizards and witches board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾ at 11.00am for a year of magical adventure at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry", organisers said.
