Men jailed for drug-deal ambush killing
Two men are jailed for the manslaughter of a 44-year-old man
Richard Hopley was stabbed in Harborne, Birmingham, in September last year
Nicholas Stallard and Paul Hayes ambushed him
Two men have been jailed for killing a man they ambushed during a drug deal.
Richard Hopley was stabbed as he tried to drive away from Nicholas Stallard and Paul Hayles in Harborne, Birmingham, on 22 September last year.
He drove off before he collapsed at the wheel and then crashed his car in Metchley Lane last September.
Stallard, 41, was sentenced to 13 years and Hayles, 64, to 10 after both were convicted of manslaughter on Monday.
Stallard, of Metchley Drive, Harborne, and Hayles, of of Malins Road, also in Harborne were also convicted of conspiracy to rob and were given a six-year sentence to run concurrently.
As many as four people were involved in killing 44-year-old Mr Hopley but officers initially established Stallard and Hayles as being among the prime suspects, West Midlands Police said.
"Four men including Hayles and Stallard were involved in the killing," Det Insp Jim Mahon said.
"The two outstanding suspects left the UK prior to being identified and we are working hard to bring them to face justice in the UK.
"It remains unclear who carried out the stabbing, and we believe there were four men involved in the ambush.
"All were culpable in causing Mr Hopley's death and we'll continue enquiries to bring others involved to justice."
