Two men have been jailed for killing a man they ambushed during a drug deal.

Richard Hopley was stabbed as he tried to drive away from Nicholas Stallard and Paul Hayles in Harborne, Birmingham, on 22 September last year.

He drove off before he collapsed at the wheel and then crashed his car in Metchley Lane last September.

Stallard, 41, was sentenced to 13 years and Hayles, 64, to 10 after both were convicted of manslaughter on Monday.