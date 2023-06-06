Five infected with Legionnaire's via cooling towers
At a glance
Five people have been infected with Legionnaire's disease,
One person needed intensive care treatment
A plastics company has been fined for putting workers and the public at risk
Riaar Plastics Limited admitted health and safety breaches and was fined £50,000
Published
A plastics firm has been fined £50,000 after five people became infected with life-threatening Legionnaire’s disease from its water cooling towers.
The "extremely poor condition" of Riaar Plastics Limited's towers led to one person being admitted to intensive care in September 2020.
Principal Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Jenny Skeldon said they were the worst she had encountered.
The West Bromwich firm pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
The poor condition of the towers at the firm's site at Black Lake allowed the bacteria to grow inside and in pipes, exposing employees and members of the public to risks of significant ill health, the HSE said.
The company admitted breaching Section 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was also ordered to pay £11,000 in costs at the court on 2 June.
Legionnaires' disease is caused by people breathing in small droplets of water in air that contains the Legionella bacteria.
“The condition of the cooling towers at this site was the worst I had ever seen," Ms Skeldon said:
"The Legionella exposure risk to employees, site visitors, neighbouring duty holders and members of the public was extreme in nature.
“Exposure to Legionella can cause death or serious illness where water cooling systems are not been managed effectively.
"It is really important that proactive management of the risk from Legionella bacteria is taken seriously."
All those taken ill fully recovered, the HSE said.
The person taken into intensive care spent two weeks in hospital before being discharged.
