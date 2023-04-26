Murder probe starts after woman dies in property
At a glance
A woman is found unresponsive at a property in Chelmsford early on Wednesday morning
Paramedics are called to Rothmans Avenue and the woman is pronounced dead
A 38-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder
Essex Police do not believe anyone else is involved
A murder investigation has started after a woman, aged in her 30s, died inside a property.
Officers from Essex Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 05:10 BST.
They discovered the woman unresponsive inside the property and, despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp James Holmes, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are working quickly to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of the woman.
"We have quickly made an arrest and will remain on scene whilst we carry out investigative work."
He said it was not believed anyone else was involved.
