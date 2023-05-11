Yellow weather warning for East of England

Norwich superstore's car park flooded after heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across much of the East of England on Thursday.

The warning is in place until 19:00 BST for parts of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding, forecasters warned.

Ipswich Wanderers Football Club has already been hit by a downpour, posting photographs on social media of a partially flooded pitch, saying it had just been graced by "the storm of all storms".

