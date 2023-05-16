Hundreds sign petition to reverse stop to brown bin collection

Thurrock Council announced in April that a "temporary plan" had been put in place to collect built-up garden waste.

A week later, it wrote in a Facebook post that it "will not collect any brown bins, so no garden waste collections will take place."

In recent days. the council confirmed that brown bins were no longer being collected and that residents had been warned through an e-newsletter and social media, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A petition was started by Gary Byrne, an independent councillor for The Homesteads in Thurrock.

It demands an investigation into "why a highly-paid management team do not have the project management skills to deliver an effective refuse collection service."

It states that the decision means residents are paying more for "cuts in the basic needs of the community."