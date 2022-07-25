A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach.

"Officers attended and were informed of multiple reports made to lifeguards involving the same group. This included following and touching girls in the water."

All the incidents are said to have happened on the stretch of beach between Brighton Pier and the lifeguard hut to the east between 13:00 BST and 17:30.

Police investigator Mark Taylor said: "These are concerning reports and we are urging anyone who was a victim to sexual, inappropriate or offensive behaviour on Brighton beach that day to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"The area was very busy at that time and so we believe a number of people will have witnessed this behaviour. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in touch with us."