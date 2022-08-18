New operator found for at-risk bus route
- Published
A bus route connecting Sutton-in-Ashfield to Nottingham will continue after a new operator was found.
The future of the 141 service was at risk after transport company Trent Barton announced it would be withdrawing in July.
However, Stagecoach has been announced as the new operator by Nottinghamshire County Council.
The service will follow the same route, via Mansfield and Hucknall, and at the exact timings.
Trent Barton will continue operating the service until 3 September with Stagecoach taking over two days later.
Councillor Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, said : "It is fantastic news the council has been able to continue the vital 141 bus service - without any interruptions - following our successful search for a new operator.
“We want even more people to use their local buses, leaving the car at home, as it is good for the environment and will help keep this bus service and others across Nottinghamshire running in the future.”
The agreement between the county council and Stagecoach will initially last 12 months, with an option to extend for a further year after this period.