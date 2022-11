Lab-grown blood gives hope says sickle cell sufferer

A women with sickle cell disease said the possibility of lab-grown blood has given her "hope" for the future.

The aim of the new research is to help those with ultra-rare blood groups who need regular transfusions.

Toks Odesanmi has sickle cell disease and goes to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge every six to eight weeks for new red blood cells.

The 48-year-old from Colchester said after a transfusion it was like "getting a fresh lease of life".