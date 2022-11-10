Lab-grown blood gives hope says sickle cell sufferer

A women with sickle cell disease said the possibility of lab-grown blood has given her "hope" for the future.

The aim of the new research is to help those with ultra-rare blood groups who need regular transfusions.

Toks Odesanmi has sickle cell disease and goes to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge every six to eight weeks for new red blood cells.

T﻿he 48-year-old from Colchester said after a transfusion it was like "getting a fresh lease of life".