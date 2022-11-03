A﻿ GP branch surgery in the Borders will be forced to close early next year due to staffing issues.

T﻿he region's health board said it had agreed to the move in Chirnside "after much consideration".

I﻿t will see the Merse Medical Practice branch in the village shut at the end of March 2023.

T﻿he decision has been blamed on ongoing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff.

NHS Borders stressed that patients affected would still have access to services from the main practice surgery location in Duns.