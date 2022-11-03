Staffing issues force GP branch surgery to close
At a glance
A GP branch surgery in a Borders village is to close early next year due to difficulties recruiting and retaining staff
The region's health board said it had agreed to the move "after much consideration"
Patients at the Chirnside site will be able to access GP services at the main surgery in Duns
A public meeting and drop-in session have been planned to explain the impact of the move
A GP branch surgery in the Borders will be forced to close early next year due to staffing issues.
The region's health board said it had agreed to the move in Chirnside "after much consideration".
It will see the Merse Medical Practice branch in the village shut at the end of March 2023.
The decision has been blamed on ongoing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff.
NHS Borders stressed that patients affected would still have access to services from the main practice surgery location in Duns.
A letter has been sent to everyone affected by the move advising them of the situation.
A public meeting and drop-in session have also been arranged to give people the opportunity to ask questions about the impact of the closure.
The meeting will be held on 10 November at 14:00 in Chirnside Community Centre.
The health board said it would look at solutions to accessibility and transport issues.
The main surgery in Duns is situated about 6.5miles (10km) away from the village.
It will be the second surgery closure in the region in recent times after Coldingham surgery closed last year with patients being offered health services at Eyemouth.