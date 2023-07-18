The family of a “devoted dad” who died after his car crashed into a bakery have paid tribute to him.

Ryan Anthony Bagnall, from Gwersyllt, Wrexham county was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa which crashed into the front window of Gerrards Bakery in Wrexham on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Ruthin Road at about 02:00 BST.

The 26-year-old died shortly after arriving at Wrexham Maelor hospital by ambulance.