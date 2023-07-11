Sussex PCC denies CCTV could be switched off
At a glance
There is concern that some members of the Sussex CCTV partnership may not be able to afford the rising costs of a new contract
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said despite this, no cameras will be switched off
Sussex Police have a senior officer working full-time to resolve the issue
The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner has denied the county’s CCTV could be switched off from April.
Katy Bourne was questioned during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel about problems with the renewal of a contract with service provider BT.
According to a police spokesman, BT has only offered a one-year fixed price contract rather than the three-year contract which had been expected.
Ms Bourne said an inspector was working on the issue full-time and that "nobody’s going to get switched off".
The meeting also heard a "significant price increase" was forecast on the £250,000 per year already being paid, due to upgrades being made to the circuit technology.
Ms Bourne said: “The contract is BT’s. If they decide they don’t want to renew, they don’t have to renew – we can’t force them.
“They’ve agreed a price. It’s their price and we can’t afford it, effectively.
“My understanding, having spoken with the team in Sussex Police, is that nobody’s going to get switched off, so let’s just allay that concern.”
She suggested some members of the CCTV partnership could help out others who could not afford the new contract but "that would be a decision for the partnership to make".
A police spokesman added: “The future operating model for the area of business is currently under discussion and Sussex Police is working to support partners by exploring new ways to deliver this service.”
