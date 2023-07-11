The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner has denied the county’s CCTV could be switched off from April.

Katy Bourne was questioned during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel about problems with the renewal of a contract with service provider BT.

According to a police spokesman, BT has only offered a one-year fixed price contract rather than the three-year contract which had been expected.

Ms Bourne said an inspector was working on the issue full-time and that "nobody’s going to get switched off".