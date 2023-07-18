A Guernsey high school has made "substantial progress" in areas which needed improving following an external inspection.

St Sampson's High was rated as inadequate in three out of four key areas by Ofsted in July 2022.

Inspectors said the school was "heading in the right direction" with improvements made to safeguarding, leadership and the way it addresses bullying.

It found there was also a "renewed emphasis" on supporting students with special educational needs or disabilities.