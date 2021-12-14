Storm Arwen forest damage to be mapped
At a glance
The forestry industry is to assess and map damage to woodland caused by Storm Arwen.
Last month's storm brought severe winds that felled millions of trees.
Satellite data is to be used to help understand the extent of the damage.
Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and the Borders were among the worst-hit areas.
- Published
Satellite data is to be used to help the forestry industry assess and map the damage caused to millions of trees by Storm Arwen.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said at least 9,884 acres (4,000ha) of trees had been affected by last month's severe winds.
The worst-hit areas were across the Borders and East Lothian into Galloway and Aberdeenshire, through Angus and into Perthshire.
FLS said for the first time woodland managers would be able to use satellite data to get an initial understanding of where the damage had occurred, without the immediate need for extensive and potentially risky site visits.
The public agency is working with industry body Confor and Scottish Forestry to assess the damage.
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said Storm Arwen had provided a "salutary lesson of the power of nature" and the challenge of climate change.
She added: "Our people suffered and so, too, did our natural environment."
Haddo House lost an estimated 100,000 trees during the storm.
Its owners, National Trust for Scotland, said recovering from the loss would take a generation.