Storm Arwen forest damage to be mapped

Satellite data is to be used to help the forestry industry assess and map the damage caused to millions of trees by Storm Arwen.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said at least 9,884 acres (4,000ha) of trees had been affected by last month's severe winds.

The worst-hit areas were across the Borders and East Lothian into Galloway and Aberdeenshire, through Angus and into Perthshire.

FLS said for the first time woodland managers would be able to use satellite data to get an initial understanding of where the damage had occurred, without the immediate need for extensive and potentially risky site visits.