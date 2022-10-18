The BBC's 100th anniversary has been marked in the town that enabled it to make nationwide radio broadcasts.

Opening on 27 July 1925, the Daventry Transmitter was the world's first long wave transmitting station.

Known as 5XX, it was on Borough Hill in the Northamptonshire town and its first transmission was with the a poem called "Daventry Calling...".

Sophie Good from the town's museum said: "Daventry has got a strong affiliation with the BBC."