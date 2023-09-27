Cows who wandered from a field forced the closure of a section of a motorway in Kent, causing delays during the morning rush hour.

The M26 was shut in both directions between junction three (Addington) and the M25/A21 at about 03:30 BST, National Highways said.

Kent Police said officers worked with highways officers to clear the animals from the carriageway and return them to their field.

National Highways said the motorway was reopened at about 07:30 BST, but drivers should allow extra time for journeys as delays continue in the area.