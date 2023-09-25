Brighton Pier says trade is unusually difficult
At a glance
Brighton Pier Group reported a fall in sales
The owners of the pier said train strikes and wet weather had led to the decline
Shares in Brighton Pier Group dropped in early trading as a result
Train strikes and wet weather has led to an “unusually difficult” trading period for Brighton Palace Pier, the owners have said.
Brighton Pier Group reported that sales had declined to £12.3m for the 12 weeks to 17 September from £12.6m in the same period last year.
The owners of the East Sussex attraction highlighted cautious consumer spending and high inflation as the primary reasons behind the “weaker than expected” sales.
The group’s chief executive, Anne Ackford, said weekend train strikes reduced visitor numbers on the pier by 18% compared to 2022.
“Combined with the unseasonably wet weather and a hotel fire that disrupted sales on the pier for the final two weeks of July - two of the top 10 trading weeks of the year - trading has been unusually difficult,” she said.
Brighton Pier Group reported a pre-tax loss of £1m for the six months to June and a revenue of £16.2m, falling from £17.3m a year earlier.
Ms Ackford added: “The group is navigating a challenging environment, with persistent high inflation and cautious spending by consumers negatively impacting trading.
“When combined with the ongoing cost pressures, this has resulted in the group recording lower than expected sales and earnings in the first half of 2023.”
