Teenagers charged after boy attacked with hammer
Three 16-year-olds have been charged after a boy was attacked with a hammer.
The victim, also 16, was attacked in Coventry on Monday afternoon and taken to hospital with head injuries.
The three boys have been charged with wounding with intent and will appear at the city's magistrates court later.
One of the teenagers was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
The injured boy's injuries were not thought to be life threatening.