A Birmingham businessman has recalled the terrifying ordeal of hiding in basements without food or water to avoid of warfare in Sudan.

Ibrahim Ali Ibrahim, 37, travelled to Khartoum in February to visit family, but got stuck when fighting broke out between military and militia forces this month.

For three days, he hid in abandoned buildings and moved only at night to avoid detection as he tried to escape.

By Wednesday he managed to reach a runway in hope of evacuation.