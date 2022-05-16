The rising cost of living, particularly housing prices, has been identified as one of Guernsey States' top priorities this political term, senior politicians say.

The average house price in Guernsey has increased by 12.4% since the start of 2021.

Partial ownership and affordable housing schemes are among the ideas being considered.

Policy and Resources Committee Vice President Heidi Soulsby said the committee was looking at affordable housing options and minimum income standards.

She said: "A lot of work being is done by the Employment and Social Security Committee to really support those people who are struggling, looking at minimum income standards, what people need to live on the island now; but also how we help people in terms of housing."