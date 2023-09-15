Woman's body found at slipway

Police carJersey Police

Police said they were "working hard" to establish the woman's identity

A police investigation has begun after a woman's body was found in Jersey.

Officers said a member of the public found the body in the water at La Haule Slip and the alarm was raised at about 07:00 BST.

An ambulance crew was also sent to the scene.

States of Jersey Police said: "Her identity is as yet unknown, and we are working hard to establish this."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links