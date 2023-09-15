Woman's body found at slipway
A police investigation has begun after a woman's body was found in Jersey.
Officers said a member of the public found the body in the water at La Haule Slip and the alarm was raised at about 07:00 BST.
An ambulance crew was also sent to the scene.
States of Jersey Police said: "Her identity is as yet unknown, and we are working hard to establish this."
