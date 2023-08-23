'Desperately-needed' accessible toilet opens
A charity has welcomed the installation of a highly accessible toilet for people with disabilities in Guernsey.
The first Changing Places, external facility opened at the Ron Short Centre at Beau Sejour.
The facility is more advanced than a normal disabled toilet, with room for a hoist, a carer and a changing table.
Utd, a charity supporting people with disabilities, said the new facility was "a long time coming".
Mother and carer Jan Aslett said she could not wait to use the facility.
"It makes a massive difference to our lives," she said.
"There's no more changing my son on a wet toilet floor... it is everything we thought it would be."
Tim Feak, the charity's development officer, added: "We were aware that in Guernsey, not having even one of these facilities, this was something that was desperately needed.
"A number of parents and carers have been campaigning for years to get one on the island and there were lots of false starts."
