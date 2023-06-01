Ex-PC barred for drunkenly assaulting colleague
A former West Mercia police officer has been barred from serving again after drunkenly assaulting a colleague while off-duty
Samuel Sneade was suspended following the attack in October last year
West Mercia Police said Sneade would have been sacked without notice if he had not already resigned from the force
In recent weeks, Chief Constable Pippa Mills has promised to "root out corruption" within the force and re-vet officers
A former police officer who drunkenly assaulted a colleague while off-duty has been barred from serving again.
PC Samuel Sneade was suspended from West Mercia Police following the attack in Shrewsbury in October last year.
He accepted a caution for assault and a panel earlier found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
West Mercia Police said Sneade would have been sacked without notice if he had not already resigned from the force.
He has also been added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from ever working for a UK police service again.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "We are determined to rid West Mercia Police of those whose behaviour does not uphold our professional standards of behaviour whether they are on or off-duty.
“Samuel Sneade fully understands the challenges of being a police officer and the difficulties officers face on a daily basis yet he showed complete disregard for his colleagues."
A number of West Mercia Police officers have recently been sacked over racist and homophobic messages as well as inappropriate relationships with victims.
Ms Mills has vowed to "root out corruption" after forces nationwide were ordered to re-vet officers.
West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion said while the "vast majority" of the force's officers were "brilliant", the re-vetting process would reveal "more individuals unfit to serve".