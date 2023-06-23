Gardaí (Irish police ) have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian in her 80s died following a collision with an e-scooter in Dublin.

An investigation is under way into the incident which occurred on Eccles Street at about 13:00 BST on 20 June.

The woman was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she has since died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A man was arrested and later released. A file has been sent to he Director of Public Prosecutions.