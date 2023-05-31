Storm tower relocation 'finishing by October'
At a glance
Work to relocate a historic tower in Cornwall is due to finish by October
The Compass Point Storm Tower in Bude, known as the Pepperpot, had been at risk of falling into the sea
It is being moved piece by piece about 330ft (100m) inland due to coastal erosion
Work to relocate a historic tower at risk of falling into the sea is due to finish by October, project bosses have said.
The 188-year-old Compass Point Storm Tower in Bude, Cornwall, is being moved piece by piece about 330ft (100m) inland due to coastal erosion.
The Grade II-listed tower, known locally as the Pepperpot, was previously relocated in 1881 for the same reason.
The work, which started earlier this month, was originally planned to be completed by the end of the summer.
Francesca Churchill-Zerilli, project manager for Bude-Stratton Town Council, said it was "taking a bit longer than anticipated".
She said: "We're making great progress on removing the roof, but it has taken longer because of the thickness of the roof.
"Until we started, we didn't know what to expect in terms of its thickness and how long it would take to dismantle."
She added: "We should be finished by October.
"So it's about six to eight weeks for the dismantling of the stone, then about the same for the rebuild.
"We've got four specialist stonemasons doing that."
The deconstruction is taking place after a fundraising campaign collected £60,000.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund also pledged £250,000 towards the work, Cornwall Council pledged £50,000 and Bude-Stratton Town Council granted £40,000.
Built in 1835, the lookout tower housed the coastguard during high tides and storms and was a landmark for passing ships.
The distinctive building, which has the points of a compass carved on each of its eight sides, is now a local attraction for coastal walkers.
