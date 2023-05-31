Francesca Churchill-Zerilli, project manager for Bude-Stratton Town Council, said it was "taking a bit longer than anticipated".

She said: "We're making great progress on removing the roof, but it has taken longer because of the thickness of the roof.

"Until we started, we didn't know what to expect in terms of its thickness and how long it would take to dismantle."

She added: "We should be finished by October.

"So it's about six to eight weeks for the dismantling of the stone, then about the same for the rebuild.

"We've got four specialist stonemasons doing that."

The deconstruction is taking place after a fundraising campaign collected £60,000.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund also pledged £250,000 towards the work, Cornwall Council pledged £50,000 and Bude-Stratton Town Council granted £40,000.

Built in 1835, the lookout tower housed the coastguard during high tides and storms and was a landmark for passing ships.

The distinctive building, which has the points of a compass carved on each of its eight sides, is now a local attraction for coastal walkers.