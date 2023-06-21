Singer 'excited' to perform at Glastonbury
A Cambridgeshire singer-songwriter says her debut at the Glastonbury festival feels "really magical".
Ellie Dixon, 24, from Foxton, first caught the ears of the BBC Music Introducing in Cambridgeshire team in 2021.
She now has a deal with Decca Records and has toured with well-known a cappella group Pentatonix.
The alt-pop musician will be performing with a band on the BBC Music Introducing Stage at 15:00 BST on Saturday.
As a teenager, Ms Dixon started writing and recording songs in her bedroom and would attend open mic events around Cambridgeshire, despite her stage fright.
During an interview for BBC Introducing in Cambridgeshire earlier this year, the singer was pleasantly surprised with the invitation to perform at the festival.
"That's sick, I would love to, that's so cool," the 24-year-old replied in shock.
Her first big festival show was Latitude in Suffolk in 2021, were her spot also through BBC Music Introducing.
Speaking just ahead of her trip to Somerset, Ms Dixon said: "It's been crazy, there's been so much happening even last year.
"It feels like things have really accelerated in the last few months and it feels quite surreal.
"I've had rehearsals with my band, we've made it a really big show for Glastonbury, I'm really excited.
"It feels really, really magical."
The performer is currently working on new tracks and her new single Bounce will be released in July.
Ms Dixon will be playing at many other festivals around the country this summer, as well as starting her own tour around the UK and Europe in October.
