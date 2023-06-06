Children's MMR vaccine catch-up clinic announced
Children in Jersey who have not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine will be offered it at a catch-up clinic.
The event is being held due to a rise in cases of measles in the UK and worldwide.
There have been no known cases of measles in Jersey since 2019, the government said.
Any parents whose child has not had the vaccine will be receiving letters inviting them to attend the clinic on Saturday 10 June.
It will be held from 09:00 to 13:00 BST at the General Hospital outpatient department.
Professor Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said: “Uptake of the MMR vaccine is generally high in Jersey. However, it is vital that all children are fully protected.
"Measles is a highly infectious disease that can lead to serious problems such as pneumonia, meningitis and, on rare occasions, long-term disability or death."
