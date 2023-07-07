A marina has gone into administration just over two months after its parent company failed to pay thousands of pounds in staff wages.

Aberystwyth Marina in Ceredigion became insolvent after a petition by HM Revenue and Customs over unpaid taxes.

Its parent company, The Marine and Property Group, owes HMRC about £1.8m, with a total of almost £14m owed to all creditors.

Administrators said the company had been badly affected by the Covid pandemic and struggled to pay money owed, including to staff and suppliers.