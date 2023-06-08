The modernisation of Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) means it will use more electricity.

When the second phase of the project is completed, the usage should go up from 2% to about 3% of the island's total electricity use, the States' Trading Supervisory Board has said.

New cables and a substation are being provided at the site to help with this increased demand.

The board said: "The hospital development has become both the catalyst and the enabler for GEL to progress this important investment."