Rail services between Inverness and Nairn have been disrupted after a car was struck by a train on a level crossing.

British Transport Police said no-one was hurt.

Police were called to the crossing near Inverness at about 13:36.

A spokesman said: "Inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and no trains are running through the location while the vehicle is recovered and the line is assessed.”

Network Rail Scotland said its staff were supporting emergency services and the line would reopen as soon as possible.

ScotRail said replacement buses had been requested.