The Irish government has agreed a targeted cost-of-living package, along with some universal payments.

It includes €400m (£352m) to be allocated for social protection measures.

The plan was signed-off by the cabinet on Tuesday morning after details were agreed during a meeting on Monday night.

Among the measures are a €100 (£88) lump sum child benefit payment per child and €100 extra for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance.

An extra €200 (£176) will be paid in April to people in receipt of the Working Family Payment, lone parents, low-income families and those on disability payments.

There will also be a €200 (£176) bonus payment for pensioners.

But Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar confirmed there will not be an additional €200 (£176) energy payment in May and this will be reconsidered in the next budget.

He added that the 9% VAT rate on gas and electricity, which was due to increase at the end of the month, is being retained.