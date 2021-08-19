Covid-19: Train named in honour of community helpers
Two people who helped support their communities during the coronavirus lockdown have been presented with a train named in their honour.
Preston de Mendonca and Jeremy Doyle were nominated by listeners of BBC Radio Devon as part of the Make a Difference campaign in 2020.
The pair were recognised for their contributions to the village of Cornwood and town of Totnes.
Mr Doyle said he was flattered by the gesture, describing it as a "tremendous honour".
The Make A Difference campaign aimed to celebrate those who were going above and beyond to help others during the lockdowns in England.
Mr Doyle was responsible for organising a support group in Totnes which helped his neighbours with shopping and DIY jobs.
His efforts also extended to setting up musical concerts in his cul-de-sac, where neighbours gathered to listen to him playing the piano.
Mr Doyle said: "It's quite astonishingly flattering but it's not just about me.
"I think this wonderful occasion is as much for the whole close - our little micro-community - as it is about me. We all pulled together and it just worked.
"I'm extremely grateful and really quite humbled."
Mr de Mendonca helped to keep the village shop in Cornwood open during the lockdown by organising a group of volunteers when the owner was forced to shield.
He also helped set up a Good Neighbour Group to provide support contacts for each member of the community.
"It's a recognition of what everyone else in the village has done to keep our village going.
"If there's one thing Covid has done, it's to show how connected we all are."
During an unveiling ceremony at Exeter St David's, the names of the two men were revealed at either end of the Great Western Railway Intercity Express train.