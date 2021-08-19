Covid-19: Train named in honour of community helpers

Two people who helped support their communities during the coronavirus lockdown have been presented with a train named in their honour.

Preston de Mendonca and Jeremy Doyle were nominated by listeners of BBC Radio Devon as part of the Make a Difference campaign in 2020.

The pair were recognised for their contributions to the village of Cornwood and town of Totnes.

Mr Doyle said he was flattered by the gesture, describing it as a "tremendous honour".