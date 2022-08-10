Bin collections brought forward for heatwave
- Published
A Nottinghamshire council has brought forward their bin collections to protect staff from the heat.
Rushcliffe Borough Council has asked residents to put out their bins by 06:00 BST on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
It said the earlier start would ensure staff avoided peak temperatures later in the day.
It comes as the Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning for this week.
Councillor Rob Inglis, cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety, said: "Our waste teams work tirelessly week in week out and their welfare is of paramount importance.
"We're keen to minimise their time spent working outdoors at the height of the temperatures."
Blaby District Council, along with Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council and Leicester City Council, have also asked residents to put out their bins by 06:00 on the same days.
People have also been encouraged to offer cold drinks to bin workers.